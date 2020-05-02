Honolulu Hale will shine red to honor firefighters

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
honolulu hale exterior_1520920496059.jpg.jpg

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the request of Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Honolulu Hale will be illuminated red on the evening of Monday, May 4, in recognition of the Shine Your Light for Firefighters campaign and to commemorate International Firefighters’ Day.

“On Monday, Honolulu Hale will be lit in the color red, to show gratitude for our firefighters who are on the front line every day,” said Mayor Caldwell. “This is a way to say mahalo to our Honolulu firefighters, and firefighters all around the world, who respond to a stranger’s call for help without hesitation and serve with pride, service, and dedication. Standing with them on International Firefighters’ Day and lighting up in red is just a small showing of appreciation for all they do to keep our communities safe 24/7.”

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) invites communities to celebrate firefighters as well by lighting their homes in “red” on May 4. It asks that you change your porch or lānai light(s) and share your #ShineYourLight4Firefighters story on social media as a thank you to firefighters everywhere.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 67°

Saturday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 65°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Thursday

77° / 65°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 77° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

78°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

Trending Stories