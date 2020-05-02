Honolulu Hale will shine red to honor firefighters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — At the request of Mayor Kirk Caldwell, Honolulu Hale will be illuminated red on the evening of Monday, May 4, in recognition of the Shine Your Light for Firefighters campaign and to commemorate International Firefighters’ Day.
“On Monday, Honolulu Hale will be lit in the color red, to show gratitude for our firefighters who are on the front line every day,” said Mayor Caldwell. “This is a way to say mahalo to our Honolulu firefighters, and firefighters all around the world, who respond to a stranger’s call for help without hesitation and serve with pride, service, and dedication. Standing with them on International Firefighters’ Day and lighting up in red is just a small showing of appreciation for all they do to keep our communities safe 24/7.”
The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) invites communities to celebrate firefighters as well by lighting their homes in “red” on May 4. It asks that you change your porch or lānai light(s) and share your #ShineYourLight4Firefighters story on social media as a thank you to firefighters everywhere.
