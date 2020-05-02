Honolulu Hale will shine red to honor firefighters

The head of one of Hawaii's largest labor unions is now out, and the union has been taken over by an appointed administrator due to alleged misuse of funds. Dayton Nakanelua, state director for United Public Workers (UPW) Local 646 was removed yesterday. He's the latest leader of a large Hawaii union to be ousted over spending irregularities.

A letter sent to members from the president of the national union that oversees UPW Local 646 says both Nakanelua, and administrator of fiscal and membership services Jeanne Endo, have been removed from their positions. The decision came down yesterday after an audit found abuse and misuse of union funds by Nakanelua and others.