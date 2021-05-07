Honolulu Hale will light up in blue to honor fallen law enforcement officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Hale will be lit in blue to honor the fallen men and women of all law enforcement throughout the years.

“Light Hawaii Blue” week runs from from Sunday, May 9 through Saturday, May 15.

“The lives of our law enforcement ‘ohana who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the community are continuously in our hearts and minds,” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said in a statement on Friday. “Our law enforcement officers face dangerous and difficult situations every single day. Their bravery deserves respect and gratitude. Their dedication to serve each and every one of us does not go unnoticed or unappreciated.”

Sheryl Ferido, FBI Honolulu Citizens Academy Alumni Association Light Hawaii Blue Initiative Chair, encourages people to wear blue and share their photos on social media by using #LightHawaiiBlue.

The FBI Association launched the “Light Hawaii Blue” initiative in 2019.