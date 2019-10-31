Recognizing National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, Honolulu Hale will light in blue

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Mayor Kirk Caldwell has requested Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in the color blue from the evening of Friday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 7 in recognition of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

“Those who deliver hospice and palliative care are hidden angels,” said Mayor Caldwell. “They are there when you need them – both for the person facing their end of life and for loved ones providing care. I can’t imagine what it would be like to face end-of-life decisions without them.”

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, a time for organizations around the country to raise awareness about the importance of hospice and palliative care for patients and their families. This annual observance raises awareness about the importance of hospice and palliative care programs that provide serious and terminally ill patients and their families with comprehensive, holistic care.

“National Hospice and Palliative Care month is a special time for healthcare organizations around the country to raise awareness about the importance of hospice and palliative care for patients and their families,” said Tori Abe Carapelho, president and chief executive officer of Hospice Hawai‘i. “In line with this year’s theme of ‘It’s About How You Live,’ Hospice Hawai‘i is proud to serve and care for our patients while championing their ability to live every day to the fullest.”

The theme of this year’s National Hospice and Palliative Care Month is “It’s About How You Live.”