Honolulu Hale will be lit up in green for Runaway Prevention Month

HONOLULU – Mayor Kirk Caldwell has requested Honolulu Hale be illuminated in green for Runaway Prevention Month starting on the evening of Friday, Nov. 8 and lasting through the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 13.

On Thursday, Caldwell designated November to be Runaway Prevention Month in the City and County of Honolulu. Deputy Managing Director Georgette Deemer presented the proclamation at Honolulu Hale to Rebecca Chavez from Waikīkī Health and Deborah Smith from Hale Kipa. The nonprofit organizations have worked together since 1989 to offer an array of services to O‘ahu’s runaway, homeless and street-identified youth and young adults through Youth Outreach (YO!) in Waikīkī (proclamation attached).

“Taking care of our youth is and should always be a top priority, especially those that end-up in a situation that causes them to run away,” said Mayor Caldwell.

Runaway Prevention Month is a nationwide campaign established in 2002 with the goal of raising awareness for runaway and homeless youth. It focuses on educating the public about solutions, and how they can help end youth homelessness. Learn more at Halekipa.org.