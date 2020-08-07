Honolulu Hale to remember the bombing of Hiroshima, Nagasaki by lighting up in green, blue

(Courtesy of the City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be lit in the color green on Thursday night, August 6, and then the color blue on Sunday night, August 9.

Green represents the color of Hiroshima and the sky blue color represents Nagasaki. The two will mark the dropping of the atomic bombs on these two cities 75 years ago that were harbingers of the end of WWII.

