Honolulu Hale to remember the bombing of Hiroshima, Nagasaki by lighting up in green, blue

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be lit in the color green on Thursday night, August 6, and then the color blue on Sunday night, August 9.
[Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android for all the latest Hawaii News]
Green represents the color of Hiroshima and the sky blue color represents Nagasaki. The two will mark the dropping of the atomic bombs on these two cities 75 years ago that were harbingers of the end of WWII.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Inter-island quarantine reinstated for neighbor island travel after Oahu cases spike
- New restrictions with more enforcement on Oahu as COVID cases surge
- Inspired by his brother’s victorious fight against drug abuse, Hawai’i’s Maki Pitolo returns to the UFC this Saturday
- COVID survivor warns of gaps in exposure, prevention and plasma treatment
- Hawaii wedding industry struggling during the pandemic