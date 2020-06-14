Honolulu Hale to light up red on June 14 for World Blood Donor Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Red, that’s the color that Mayor Kirk Caldwell has requested that Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in on Sunday, June 14, in recognition of World Blood Donor Day.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated around the world to raise awareness about the importance of a safe blood supply and to thank blood donors for their life-saving donations.

This year’s slogan “Give blood and make the world a healthier place” is significant given the toll of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The need for blood never stops,” said Mayor Caldwell. “With blood drives canceled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Blood Bank of Hawai‘i has continued to serve our community with new protocols in place to follow physical distancing guidelines. To the blood donors here on O‘ahu and the blood draw specialists, today is a day to celebrate your life-saving efforts.”

The Blood Bank of Hawai‘i encourages everyone to wear red on Sunday, June 14, to celebrate World Blood Donor Day. Also, those who donate on June 14 will receive a complimentary slice of pie from Hawaiian Pie Company and commemorative World Blood Donor Day stickers.

“Blood is a precious resource. It helps hospital patients who suffer from life-threatening conditions and can play a life-saving role in neonatal care, cancer treatment and surgeries,” said Blood Bank of Hawai‘i’s Chief Executive Officer, Kim-Anh Nguyen. “World Blood Donor Day not only draws attention to how vital a reliable blood supply is, but gives us a chance to thank the many thousands of Hawai‘i donors who make that possible.”

Donors with O- and O+ blood types are particularly needed right now due to the recent chronic high demand and limited supply. Every donation can save three lives. Donors interested in giving blood on World Blood Donor Day may register at bbh.org or call 808-848-4770.

As a reminder, an appointment is required as walk-ins can no longer be accommodated. The Young Street Donor Center, Dillingham Headquarters, Adventist Health Castle and Waikele Center locations will be open on Sunday from 6:30 am to 4:30 pm. Individuals with questions about operations during COVID-19 may visit bbh.org/COVID-19.

