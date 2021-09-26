Honolulu Hale to ‘light the night for fallen firefighters’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in red to honor fallen firefighters beginning sundown on Sunday, Sept. 26, to sunrise on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Communities across the nation are invited to join the ‘Light the Night for Fallen Firefighters’ campaign. For more information or ways to participate, click here.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

This event at Honolulu Hale joins the many other landmarks and fire departments nationwide who will also light up in red for their fallen firefighters.