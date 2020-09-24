Honolulu Hale to light in white in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Hale will be lit in the color white from Sept. 23 to 25 in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg died on Sept. 18 after her battle with cancer. Her body lies in repose at the U.S. Supreme Court Building and the U.S. Capitol Building.

The city said that white represents light, openness, fairness, hope, which the former Supreme Court Justice represented.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg forever changed the United States of America for the better. She did this by fighting for equality for all, and by standing up for the rights of both women and men,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

