Honolulu Hale to illuminate in red for Fire Prevention Week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in red for Fire Prevention Week from sundown on Sunday, Oct. 3, to sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The campaign for the 2021 Fire Prevention Week is called ‘Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.’

“This week is dedicated to learning how to prevent fires and as a result, helping to protect the health and safety of our firefighters. I hope you will join us in learning more about fire safety and taking precautionary measures not just this week, but all year long,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.

“Mahalo to the brave women and men of the Honolulu Fire Department who risk their own lives every day to protect us and our property.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

For resources and more information, click here.