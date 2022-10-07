HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi has designated Sunday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 15 as Fire Prevention Week for the State of Hawaii.

“Fire Prevention Week was started in 1922 to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire of 1871,” said Hawaiʻi County Fire Chief Kazuo Todd, Chair of the State Fire Council.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

“Fire Prevention Week is the longest running public health observance in our county, and for the last hundred years we have taken this week to refocus on preventing tragedy and ways of making our community and loved ones safer,” said Todd.

Mayor Blangiardi requested for Honolulu Hale to be lit up in red starting at sunset on Sunday, Oct. 9 until sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 15.

This years theme of fire prevention week is “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

According to officials, 75% of fire deaths nationally happened in the home.

“The Honolulu Fire Department is committed to ensuring the safety of the public we serve,” said Honolulu Fire Department Fire Chief Sheldon Hao.

For more information, you can check out HFD’s website.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The public is invited to a Family Day on Saturday, Oct. 22 located at the Honolulu Zoo in honor of FPW.