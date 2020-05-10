Honolulu Hale to be lit up in blue to honor fallen officers and first responder personnel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in the color blue from Sunday, May 10 through Saturday, May 16.

This is to honor the memory of fallen law enforcement and first responder personnel.

In 2020, the “Light Hawaii Blue” initiative also recognizes the courage and dedication of health care professionals and essential workers as they deal with the dangers of COVID-19.

“Honolulu Hale will be lit in the color blue to honor those whose lives were tragically cut short protecting all of us,” said Mayor Caldwell. “This year has been especially difficult for our Oahu ohana with the tragic loss of officers Kalama and Enriquez. We will never forget their heroic actions to protect people who they didn’t even know. Our law enforcement officers, first responders, and especially right now our health care workers, put their lives on the line every day so that we can make it out of this pandemic safely. Displaying blue during “Light Hawaii Blue” week is a small symbol of our appreciation to them, for all they do for us.”

You can also show your support by wearing blue, wearing your blue lapel pin, and placing blue lights out at your home and place of employment, if possible.