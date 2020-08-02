Honolulu Hale to be lit in the colors of Nagaoka City

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Hale will illuminate in the colors of Nagaoka City–Orange and Blue–on the evenings of Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2 to mark the 75th anniversary of the air raid on Nagaoka City, Japan.

On the evening of August 1 and 2, 1945, 125 American bombers dropped 925 tons of incendiary bombs on Nagaoka City, resulting in the destruction of the city and the loss of 1,486 lives.

After the war, the people of Nagaoka began a tribute to those who died with an annual fireworks festival on the anniversary of the bombing. The fireworks festival has become world-renown and now attracts one million visitors annually.

In 2012, Nagaoka City and the City and County of Honolulu formed a sister city relationship agreement, pledging to promote cultural, educational, and economic ties.

As part of this relationship, the City of Nagaoka each March brings its famous Nagaoka Fireworks to the Honolulu Festival. But because of the pandemic, the festival was canceled. However, the city says that it will resume in 2021.

Nagaoka City also contributed its fireworks for the U.S. Conference of Mayors when Honolulu hosted the event in June 2019, launching them in Pearl Harbor during a gala reception aboard the USS Missouri.

Latest Stories on KHON2