Honolulu Hale to be lit in red for Red Cross Month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi requested Honolulu Hale be lit in red from sunset on Monday, March 1, through sunrise on Sunday, March 7, in honor of Red Cross Month.

The designated month recognizes the efforts of all those who have delivered help and hope during challenging times through the Red Cross organization.

Mayor Blangiardi said, he hopes everyone who sees the building will join in honoring the Red Cross of Hawaii and their volunteers’ generosity.

“This March, we are honored to celebrate the American Red Cross, and specifically the Red Cross of Hawai‘i, which has helped so many individuals and local families during disasters. We want to say mahalo to those who make a difference in our communities by volunteering to help people affected by a disaster, taking a first aid or CPR class to help in an emergency, or providing comfort to a member of the military, a veteran or their family. I hope those who pass Honolulu Hale and witness the building illuminated red, join us in honoring the Red Cross of Hawai‘i and the generosity of their many volunteers.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

March was initially proclaimed as Red Cross Month in 1943 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in an effort to bring attention to the humanitarian mission of the organization.