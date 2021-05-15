Honolulu Hale to be lit in light blue to honor Emergency Medical Services

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in light blue starting Sunday, May 16, through Saturday, May 22, in honor of National Emergency Medical Services Week.

The illumination is designed to recognize the tremendous efforts of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services’ (EMS) paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

Honolulu EMS consists of 250 trained professionals who administer life saving medication, perform advanced life support measures and transport patients to hospitals across Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi says he is extremely proud of Honolulu EMS.

“We are incredibly proud of the men and women of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and their ability to keep us all safe. Over the last year, despite the risks, they were constantly on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am fully committed to working with these lifesavers to ensure they have the resources they need to care for our critically sick and injured, along with keeping themselves healthy.” Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi

The theme for 2021s National Emergency Medical Services Week is “This is EMS: Caring For Our Communities.”

Honolulu EMS contains 21 units around Oahu that serve almost one million visitors and residents.