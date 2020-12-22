Honolulu Hale lights up in blue for “Blue Christmas”

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in blue beginning Monday, Dec. 21, in recognition of “Blue Christmas,” a service which commemorates individuals who died while struggling with the burden of homelessness.

The traditional service was canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The service honors an estimated 13,000 people in America who pass away each year without housing.

This year, 112 people reportedly died while homeless in Honolulu. Alcohol and substance misuse was the largest contributing factor, according to City officials.

Aloha Tower is also expected to be illuminated in blue.