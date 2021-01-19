Honolulu Hale to be lit in amber in honor of COVID-19 victims

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale will be illuminated in amber Tuesday night to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The lighting is part of a national moment of remembrance organized by President-elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration Committee. Cities across the country are asked to pay similar tributes through the amber colors. The lights are expected to remain from sundown on Jan. 19 to sunrise on Jan. 20.

Over 400,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19 complications as of Jan. 19.

“Tonight, we remember and honor those who have died fighting the coronavirus,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “These are family members, loved ones, friends and co-workers, all incredible lives taken too soon. It is important that our cities across the country come together at this time to reflect on the devastating impact of COVID-19 and collectively support the members of our community who are grieving.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 255 people have died due to COVID-19 on Oahu as of Jan. 19.