HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Rick Blangiardi is requesting that Honolulu recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month [DVAM] by illuminating Honolulu Hale in purple lights from sundown on Monday, Oct. 24 through sunrise on Friday, Oct. 28.

The move to bring attention to the issue of domestic violence comes as we approach the 35th anniversary of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Working to end all forms of domestic violence in our communities requires much more from all of us,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “Please join us this month by supporting the Hawai‘i State Coalition against Domestic Violence’s mission of advancing the safety and healing of victims, survivors and their families. Let us remember those who have lost their lives to domestic violence and celebrate those who have survived. The devastating consequences of domestic violence can cross generations and last a lifetime. By encouraging love and speaking up when you see something, we can help bring this terrible trend to an end.”

The program Every1KnowsSome1 is the theme this year for DVAM with purple used to highlight the need for more action in preventing domestic violence and educating survivors on how to receive services and advocacy, according to Angelina Mercado, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Coalition Against Domestic Violence.