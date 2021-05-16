Honolulu Hale lights up in blue in honor of National Emergency Medical Services week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Hale illuminated in blue on Sunday in recognition of National Emergency Medical Services Week.

From May 16 through May 22, paramedics and emergency medical technicians across the country will be recognized for their daily efforts and service to their communities.

The color blue signifies the EMS Star of Life.

Honolulu EMS is compromised of 250 emergency medically trained professionals and 21 units who administer life-saving medication, perform advanced life support measures and transport patients in need 365 days a year.

“We are incredibly proud of the men and women of the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services

and their ability to keep us all safe. Over the last year, despite the risks, they were constantly on

the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “I am fully committed to working with these lifesavers to ensure they have the resources they need to care for our critically sick and injured, along with keeping themselves healthy.”

The theme for National EMS Week 2021 is “This is EMS: Caring For Our Communities.”

Mayor Blangiardi is expected to hold a news conference recognizing the men and women who treat Oahu’s critically sick and injured on Monday at 10:30 a.m.