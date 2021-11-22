Honolulu firefighters rescue lost hikers near Manana trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Sunday, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received an emergency call for lost hikers near the Manana trail in Pearl City at approximately 3:32 p.m.

Firefighters arrived at Pearl City High School at 3:35 p.m. to secure a landing zone for HFD’s Air 1 helicopter. Around 3:40 p.m., HFD’s second unit arrived at the trailhead and made contact with the lost hikers through a cell phone.

HFD said there were seven people in the party that had started on the Manana Trail, left the trail, encountered difficult terrain and were lost. There were no injuries reported.

Through a global positioning system (GPS), firefighters were able to locate the hikers and Air 1 performed an air extraction, using rope to assist the hikers.

According to HFD, at 6:16 p.m., Air 1 safely completed extracting all seven hikers to the landing zone at Pearl City High School.