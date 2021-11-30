Honolulu Firefighters rescue lost hiker on Waahila Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rescued a disoriented 35-year-old male visitor on Waahila Ridge Trail near Manoa.
HFD received an emergency call around 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 29. Firefighters arrived at Manoa District Park at 6:23 p.m. to establish a landing zone for Air 2.
According to HFD, they flew to the hiker’s last known location, contacted the hiker and asked the hiker to relocate to a safer location for removal.
HFD said Air 2, with the assistance of rescue personnel, made contact and airlifted the hiker to safety.
The hiker was not injured and refused medical treatment. He was transported to the landing zone at Manoa District Park around 7:31 p.m
HFD’s Hiker Safety Tips:
- Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that you can enjoy safely.
- Learn about the trail you intend to explore. Know the route and its degree of difficulty.
- Read and follow the signs or directions. Be aware of restricted or closed trails.
- Do not rely on social media for information about a trail