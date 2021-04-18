Honolulu firefighters rescue hiker off Aiea Loop Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a woman Sunday morning after she began to experience a medical emergency while hiking Aiea Loop Trail.

It happened at approximately 11:28 p.m. on April 18.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Five HFD units, staffed with 16 emergency service personnel, responded, with the first unit arriving on scene just 10 minutes after the call to 9-1-1 was made.

The female hiker had reportedly been hiking for about an hour before requiring emergency assistance.

HFD was able to locate the hiker through an aerial search and firefighters, who proceeded on the trail to the hiker’s location, transported her to a nearby heiau that allowed her to be airlifted.

She was taken to a landing zone at a nearby sugar mill. It was at this time that EMS arrived on scene and took over treating the woman.