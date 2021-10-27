Honolulu Firefighters rescue an injured hiker on Lulumahu Falls Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters rescued a 31-year-old female who hit her head and injured her knee while hiking with two others on Lulumahu Falls Trail, in Nuuanu, on Tuesday.

The woman got injured at the base of the waterfall, so 12 Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) personnel ascended the trail approximately at 12:59 p.m., while the rescue specialists, according to HFD, were inserted by air at approximately 1:24 p.m.

HPD said after packaging the injured hiker for airlift, extraction, Air 2 transported her to the landing zone nearby where treatment and care were transferred to the awaiting Emergency Medical Services unit at 1:54 p.m.

The other two hikers were not injured and HPD said they walked out on their own.