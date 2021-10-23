Honolulu firefighters extinguish multi-structure blaze in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters extinguished a multi-structure building fire in Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call at 7:35 a.m. about a brush fire located at the corner of Center and Tarawa drives. Firefighters arrived at 7:44 a.m. and found a medium-sized two-story residential building on fire on Palmyra Drive.

In the initial stages of the blaze, electrical power lines fell onto the road, temporarily cutting off access. HFD also reported that due to water supply issues, tanker units were called to the scene.

During the incident, two nearby homes also caught on fire — the second floor of one home and the roof of another. HFD conducted a search of the structures and found no occupants; the homes in the area were reportedly unoccupied.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at approximately 8:59 a.m., and no injuries were reported. It is currently unknown what the damage cost estimates are and what caused the fire. The investigation is ongoing.