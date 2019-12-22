Honolulu firefighters extinguish a two-story house fire in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters extinguished a building fire in Ewa Beach on Saturday, Dec. 21, just before 1:30 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, they responded with seven units staffed with 23 personnel to a building fire on Hoonua Place at 1:29 p.m.

They found a two-story single-family home with smoke coming from the left side of the structure.

Personnel established command, secured a water source and commenced with firefighting operations. The fire was brought under control at 1:41 p.m. and was extinguished at 1:50 p.m.

It was reported that the occupants of the home were not home at the time of the fire. A neighbor used a garden hose to control the fire until HFD personnel arrived.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has yet to be determined. Fire damage estimates are not available at this time. No injuries were reported for this incident.