Furniture fire in Kapalama Canal extinguished by Honolulu Fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD)responded to an emergency call at 8:49 a.m. on Monday about a fire at 1819 Houghtailing Street, in Kalihi.

According to HFD, the 911 caller said black smoke could be seen several blocks away. Honolulu Police said the fire might have been pallets burning in a nearby canal.

HFD arrived at the scene at approximately 8:54 a.m. to find furniture burning in the Kapalama Canal where homeless had reportedly been seen. The fire was extinguished at 9:52 a.m.

There were no injuries and no homes were threatened. A fire investigator was called to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.