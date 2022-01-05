Shelter filled with heavy smoke in Kakaako, individuals were evacuated

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a building on fire in Kaka’ako on Wednesday, at around 3:30 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters arrived at Waikiki Health’s Next Step Shelter located on Keawe Street and quickly evacuated individuals that were inside of the Re-use Hawai’i building — filled with heavy smoke.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The cause of the fire is unknown and there are no injuries reported. Red Cross was called to help anyone affected by the fire. HFD is investigating the scene.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.