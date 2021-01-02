Honolulu firefighters battle Waimanalo house fire on NYE

by: Web Staff

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu fire crews and police responded to a house fire on Bell Street in Waimanalo on Thursday, Dec. 31, in what was an extremely busy New Year’s Eve for first responders.

The fire caused significant damage to the structure and even spread to a neighboring residence. No one was home at the time in either of the buildings and no injuries have been reported, Honolulu police said.

The blaze was called in at approximately 7:50 p.m. and police had closed off Bell Street by Huli Street by 8:30 p.m.

Fire officials have not commented on what caused the fire.

