Honolulu firefighters battle Manoa hillside brush fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu firefighters were busy during the afternoon of Saturday, May 29, with a brush fire in Manoa.

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. on Dole Street near the University of Hawaii.

Firefighters said brush and grass caught on fire just 400 feet above the water tanks on the hillside of Waʻahila Ridge.

Multiple fire engines were used to pump water up the hillside. Fire officials had the fire fully contained at 4:32 p.m.

About one acre burned and no homes or buildings were threatened, according to Honolulu fire officials.