Courtesy: Monika Baskiewicz

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several Honolulu firefighters could be seen battling a massive blaze that appeared to be emitting from a home on Monsarrat Avenue.

Reports of the fire came in just before noon on Thursday, June 17.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Monsarrat Avenue has been closed between Paki Avenue and Kanaina Avenue.

No additional information is available at this time.