Honolulu firefighters battle 2-alarm fire near Diamond Head

Courtesy: Monika Baskiewicz

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several Honolulu firefighters could be seen battling a massive blaze that appeared to be emitting from a home on Monsarrat Avenue.

Reports of the fire came in just before noon on Thursday, June 17. Eleven HFD units responded to the blaze, with the first unit arriving on scene at 11:59 a.m.

The fire was brought under control by 12:10 p.m.

Monsarrat Avenue was temporarily shut down between Paki Avenue and Kanaina Avenue as HFD conducted an investigation.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.