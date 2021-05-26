Honolulu fire officials rescue 3 visiting hikers from Waimano Ridge Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) personnel rescued three visiting hikers from the Waimano Ridge Trail on Wednesday, May 26.

HFD says the visitors had been hiking since about 2:30 p.m. and got lost around 7:19 p.m. after the sun set.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Fire officials identified the hikers as two men and a woman, all in their 20s. The hikers had gotten lost on the trail due to darkness, HFD said.

The first HFD unit arrived at the scene at 7:32 p.m. and established communication with the hikers through cell phone. The hikers were then told to say in place while crews used GPS to track their approximate location.

The hikers were located at 8:10 p.m. through infrared cameras on HFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter. Rescuers were inserted at the hikers’ location and transported each hiker to a landing zone on Waimano Home Road.

No injuries were reported, according to HFD, and the last hiker was secured at the landing zone at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday.