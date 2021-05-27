Honolulu fire officials rescue 2 hikers from Pu’u Manamana in Kaʻaʻawa

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) personnel rescued two hikers from the Pu’u Manamana trail in Kaʻaʻawa on Thursday, May 27.

HFD says a 911 call was received at 4:13 p.m. Thursday that reported the two hikers needed to be rescued because they could not continue hiking due to their location on the trail.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

HFD says the hikers, both 19-year-old men, had been on the trail since approximately 10:15 a.m.

The first HFD unit arrived at the scene at 4:32 and established communication with the hikers through cell phone. The hikers were directed to stay in place while rescuers tracked their location via GPS.

The hikers were pinged to a spot near the peak of the trail, according to HFD. Rescuers were then transported from a landing zone at Swanzy Beach Park to the hiker’s location.

The two men were brought back to the landing zone by 5:22 p.m. and HFD reported they were both uninjured.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories