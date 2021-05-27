Honolulu fire officials rescue 2 hikers from Pu’u Manamana in Kaʻaʻawa

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) personnel rescued two hikers from the Pu’u Manamana trail in Kaʻaʻawa on Thursday, May 27.

HFD says a 911 call was received at 4:13 p.m. Thursday that reported the two hikers needed to be rescued because they could not continue hiking due to their location on the trail.

HFD says the hikers, both 19-year-old men, had been on the trail since approximately 10:15 a.m.

The first HFD unit arrived at the scene at 4:32 and established communication with the hikers through cell phone. The hikers were directed to stay in place while rescuers tracked their location via GPS.

The hikers were pinged to a spot near the peak of the trail, according to HFD. Rescuers were then transported from a landing zone at Swanzy Beach Park to the hiker’s location.

The two men were brought back to the landing zone by 5:22 p.m. and HFD reported they were both uninjured.