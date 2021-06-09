Honolulu fire officials, Ocean Safety rescue 4 outside Kewalo Basin

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety rescued four people aboard a boat in the channel outside the Kewalo Basin after the vessel lost power on Wednesday, June 9.

Emergency Medical Services says no injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials say a 911 call came in at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday for a 50-foot Schooner that experienced mechanical failure in the channel outside the entrance to the Kewalo Basin.

Ocean Safety officials responded on jet ski and rescued all four individuals. Medical officials say the four boaters did have life jackets and were all brought to safety.

The United States Coast Guard responded to assist with towing the vessel due to its size, EMS officials said.