Honolulu fire officials make 4 separate rescues in just over 30 minutes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to four 911 calls over a 31-minute time span on Saturday, May 15.

The calls were relating to people who needed to be rescued in the ocean and mountains, according to HFD.

HFD officials said, the first 911 call reported an injured hiker on the Maunawili Falls Trail around 1:52 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters ascended the trail by foot and made contact with the patient around 2:22 p.m.

A 29-year-old male had injured his back after falling about 10 feet onto the rocks below, according to HFD. The 29-year-old was airlifted to Maunawili District Park and transferred to medical personnel. A second person was also airlifted to the Park while two other hikers in the party left the trail on foot.

The second 911 came in around 2:01 p.m. Saturday and reported a swimmer in distress at Turtle Beach in Makaha. Fighters arrived at 2:08 p.m. and discovered a man about 20 feet from shore being helped by other beachgoers.

Officials say the man was paddleboarding approximately 50 yards offshore when he fell off the board and got caught in a rip current. Ocean Safety and bystanders brought the swimmer safely to shore, HFD said.

The third 911 call reported lost hikers on the Friendship Gardens Trail in Kaneohe around 2:19 p.m.

Fire personnel arrived at 2:30 p.m. before ascending the trail by foot and making contact with the patient.

Fire officials say an adult male and female were hiking since 9:30 a.m. and got lost. Both of the lost hikers were uninjured and airlifted to Kaluapuhi Park around 3:15 p.m.

The last 911 call reported a swimmer in distress near the Mokulua Islands in Kailua around 2:23 p.m.

Firefighters arrived by 2:44 p.m. and say the 911 caller and his wife apparently needed help getting back to shore after standing on the reef. Officials say both individuals had life jackets and did not require medical attention.

Ocean Safety had brought them, their kayak and surfboard to shore at 3:03 p.m.