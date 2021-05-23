Honolulu fire officials airlift lost hiker on Moanalua Valley Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a lost hiker on the Moanalua Valley Trail on Saturday, May 22.

HFD says the hiker called 911 at 7:38 p.m. Saturday to report that she had gotten lost.

The hiker described her location as being near a creek bed during the 911 call to HFD. The first unit arrived at the scene at 7:54 p.m., according to fire officials.

HFD’s Air 3 rescue helicopter used night-vision cameras and airlifted rescue personnel to an area where the helicopter could safely land. Rescuers then hiked a few minutes and made contact with the lost hiker at 8:30 p.m.

The hiker was loaded into Air 3 before being airlifted to a landing zone at Moanalua Valley Neighborhood Park. HFD says the woman was uninjured and had a cell phone and an external charger with her during the hike.

The hiker did not require medical attention said she called an Uber to pick her up, according to HFD.