HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department Museum and Education Center reopened Saturday April 16. Tours are free of charge and happen on every third Saturday. The tours begin every hour starting at 9 a.m. with the last tour being at 1 p.m.



You can schedule a museum tour by going to the HFD website. The limit for each time slot is 15 guests.

The Honolulu Fire Department has a free cardiopulmonary resuscitation class in the HFD Hale Kinai Ahi Auditorium every third Saturday. No reservation is needed for this class.

HFD will resume fire truck visitations and in-person fire and life safety presentations in topics such as keiki prevention and preparedness, fire fighter career, kupuna fire and fall prevention and fire extinguisher training. These presentations can be scheduled at HFD website.

“We are happy to welcome the public back into the HFD Museum and Education Center and resume connecting with our island communities to share vital safety information,” said Fire Chief Sheldon Hao.

Parking is free at the HFD Headquarters which is located at 636 South Street.