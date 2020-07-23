Honolulu fire department responds to gas leak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – On July 21, The Honolulu Fire Department responded to reports of a gas leak at the Pacific Marina Inn near Keihi lagoon around 9:10 p.m.

The HFD response was comprised of 4 units, including 14 Hazardous Materials Unit (HAZMAT) personnel.

The first unit arrived at 9:15 p.m. and HFD staff successfully plugged the leak shortly after. No evacuations were ordered and no injuries have been reported.

Hawaii Gas determined that the site is safe, and says that more permanent repairs will be made in the future.

