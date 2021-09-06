Honolulu Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire blaze at a preschool building in Salt Lake, on Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a call on Sunday afternoon, at the St. Philomena Parish property, at 3300 Ala Laulani Street in Salt Lake.

HFD sent out 9 units, staffed with 34 personnel, who quickly responded to the two-alarm blaze.

According to HPD, the first unit arrived at the scene at 3:05 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames emanating from the preschool building located on the property.

After securing a water supply, HFD initiated an aggressive fire attack.

No one was in the building at the time of the fire, and HFD said the fire involved two classrooms and a storage room for the church.

The fire was under control by 3:16 p.m. and fully extinguished by 3:34 p.m.

HFD’s investigator was called to the scene, and according to HFD, the origin of the fire and the fire damages have not yet been determined.

No injuries were reported.