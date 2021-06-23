Honolulu Fire Department discusses recent land, ocean rescues

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department held a news conference on Wednesday to discuss recently collected data on land and ocean incidents the department has responded to since the start of 2021.

In recent weeks, firefighters and emergency personnel have responded to a growing number of hiking and ocean related incidents.

HFD says the data collected offers insight into the frequency of incidents and how many involved visitors.

The department is urging the public to know their limitations and be mindful of their environment.