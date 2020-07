HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters are currently battling a large brush fire in Waianae.

According to HFD, the fire broke out at around 2 a.m. near Waianae Valley Road on Thursday.

Multiple agencies are at the scene working on containing the fire.

No evacuations have been announced for nearby homes.

The Honolulu Fire Department is requesting everyone to stay clear of area.

Courtesy: Scott Kabel