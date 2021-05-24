Honolulu fire crews rescue visitor hiking alone on Piliwale Ridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews rescued a 29-year-old visitor on the Piliwale Ridge trail after she reported she was lost.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the call at 5:07 p.m. Monday, May 24.

The hiker had been on the trail by herself since 2 p.m. She was able to communicate with HFD crews over the phone. They used the GPS from her phone to track her location.

The hiker was uninjured and safely extracted at 6:08 p.m.

The HFD is reminding the public to hike safely by following these tips: