Honolulu fire crews rescue visitor hiking alone on Piliwale Ridge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews rescued a 29-year-old visitor on the Piliwale Ridge trail after she reported she was lost.
The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received the call at 5:07 p.m. Monday, May 24.
The hiker had been on the trail by herself since 2 p.m. She was able to communicate with HFD crews over the phone. They used the GPS from her phone to track her location.
The hiker was uninjured and safely extracted at 6:08 p.m.
The HFD is reminding the public to hike safely by following these tips:
- Hike with a friend – It is safer to hike with another person. If not, at least tell someone where you are planning to hike and what time you are starting your hike.
- Bring your cellphone – In case of an emergency, your cell phone can be a lifesaver. Ensure that your battery is full prior to your hike. It is recommended to pack an external back-up battery.
- Get information about the trail – Prior to hiking, learn about the trail you intend to hike so you will know the route, where to start, and the degree of difficulty. When you get to the trail’s entrance, read and follow signage. Be aware of restricted or closed trails. Do not just rely on social media to get the information you need about a trail.
- Stay put – You will be found more quickly and reduce the chances of getting into further trouble,
especially after dark, by staying in one place. This is why it is important to notify someone of your hike location and destination.