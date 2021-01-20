Honolulu fire chief announces retirement

File – Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves after receiving high ratings from the Honolulu Fire Commission on April 23, 2015.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves announced on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that he will be retiring on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Chief Neves joined the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) in 1979, became Fire Chief in 2013 and received high ratings from the Honolulu Fire Commission in 2015.

Below is a list of major accomplishments achieved by HFD during Chief Neves’ tenure:

Hired 493 new firefighters over the course of 16 Fire Fighter Recruit classes.

Purchased 94 new fire apparatuses — including 26 engines, six aerials, and various other vehicles.

Implemented the use of 16 Rapid Response Vehicles.

Implemented the Fire Fighter Recruit II program to recruit and hire individuals who already hold required fire service certifications.

Worked with the City Administration, the Honolulu City Council and community stakeholders to provide for improved residential high-rise safety following the devastating Marco Polo condominium fire in 2017.

Chief Neves said in his resignation letter, “The journey has been a wonderful and satisfying experience and I’m grateful and honored to have served as the HFD’s 34th fire chief.”