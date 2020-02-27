Honolulu Festival happening March 6-8

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Organizers of the long-running Honolulu Festival say the events will go on as planned. Now in its 26th year, the festival celebrates Asia Pacific cultures, people and traditions. It is taking place March 6th through the 8th with free cultural performances at the Hawaii Convention Center, Ala Moana Center and Waikiki. The festival grand parade and a firework show is happening March 8th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story