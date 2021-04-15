Honolulu entertainment company to buy Lizzie Borden house

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The local entertainment company Honolulu Haunts announced it is under contract to purchase the Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The house operates as a bed and breakfast as well as a museum — visitors can either tour the property or stay overnight in one of six rooms.

Honolulu Haunts founder Lance Zaal said, there are exciting plans that will be announced in June.

“We look forward to adding the Lizzie Borden house to our growing portfolio of haunted experiences and working with the staff to create new opportunities for guests. We have exciting plans for the house that we’ll announce in June. A healthy transition for the staff and preserving the historical site are our top priorities.” Lance Zaal, Honolulu Haunts founder

The company is offering transportation and a complimentary two-night stay, along with sweepstakes, to celebrate the acquisition of the house.

Lizzie Borden’s father and stepmother were murdered in the house with a hatchet in 1892. Borden was accused of the murders and her trial gained national media attention before she was acquitted in 1893. The deaths are some of the oldest and most infamous unsolved murders in the country.

The home has been featured in movies, books, music and numerous TV shows, and is renowned for its hauntings.

