HONOLULU (KHON2) — Eight new ambulances were welcomed to the fleet for Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

These new vehicles are set to replace other ambulances across Oahu that have reached the end of their service lives.

A blessing was performed in Waipio, which was part of the process to bring the newer ambulances into the fleet for Honolulu EMS.

“These eight new ambulances are a welcomed morale boost for our crews and long overdue to

replace our aging fleet,” said Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Acting Chief Spencer Yamamoto. “These updated ambulances will enhance our ability to provide better care to our patients.”

EMS said the new ambulances came at a cost of $260,000 and are Ford F350 models that have been customized by a California-based manufacturer.

“The goal is to better and more effectively serve the community in times of medical

emergencies,” Yamamoto said.

One of the ways EMS hopes to achieve that goal with these new vehicles is with a new mechanical device that is designed to help load oxygen tanks into the ambulances.

This device should also help prevent back injuries among first responders.

These new ambulances are reported to be top-of-the-line, according to EMS, and with the addition of the new vehicles comes the retirement of older vehicles.

Among the stations receiving replacement ambulances are the Waipahu, Waianae, Salt Lake and Nanakuli stations.

The Charlie One, Pawaa One, Metro One and Baker One stations are also receiving the new ambulances.

On Oahu, EMS currently has 22 units stationed, providing services to millions of residents and visitors each year.