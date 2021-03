HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported two individuals to a hospital on Saturday, March 27, after a motor vehicle collision near South King and Keeaumoku streets.

EMS officials said, a woman in her 20s and a 31-year-old male were both transported to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

The collision occurred around 8:16 p.m. Saturday, according to EMS.