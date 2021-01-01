Honolulu EMS transports 2 in serious condition after apparent propane tank explosion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an apparent propane tank explosion in downtown Honolulu on Thursday, Dec. 31, that left two individuals in serious condition.
A 20-year-old female and a 23-year-old male suffered burns to multiple parts of their body, according to EMS documents.
The apparent explosion occurred around 8:00 p.m. near Isenberg and South Beretania streets.
EMS treated the two patients onsite before transporting them to an area hospital in serious condition.
