Honolulu EMS transports 2 in serious condition after apparent propane tank explosion

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to an apparent propane tank explosion in downtown Honolulu on Thursday, Dec. 31, that left two individuals in serious condition.

A 20-year-old female and a 23-year-old male suffered burns to multiple parts of their body, according to EMS documents.

The apparent explosion occurred around 8:00 p.m. near Isenberg and South Beretania streets.

EMS treated the two patients onsite before transporting them to an area hospital in serious condition.