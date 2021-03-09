Honolulu EMS sets up ‘AmbuBus’ to prepare for North Shore evacuation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) set up its Ambulance Bus (AmbuBus) on Tuesday, March 9, in advance preparation of the evacuation along the North Shore of Oahu due to flooding.

The AmbuBus has not been activated as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, but it is ready to deploy at any time.

The AmbuBus has equipment that gives it the ability to treat and transport multiple patients at one time.

No major weather-related injuries have been reported Tuesday, EMS officials said. A 27-year-old male was treated on scene in the Waikele area after being rescued from the Waikele Stream by fire officials.

EMS crews are currently on stand-by at the Emergency Operation Center with city officials.