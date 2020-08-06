Man shot in the leg following shooting incident near Honolulu airport

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Authorities responded to a reported shooting incident near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday, August 5.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It happened on Ualena Street around 5 p.m.

Details surrounding this incident are limited. But Honolulu EMS said they responded to the scene and reported that paramedics treated two patients. One man, 27, was sent to a trauma center in serious condition. He suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

The second patient, a 29-year-old man, suffered a hand injury and is in stable condition. That man was transported to an emergency room.

Honolulu EMS also noted that there was a third patient, but was treated and transported by AMR. No details on that person.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories