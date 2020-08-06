Man shot in the leg following shooting incident near Honolulu airport

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Authorities responded to a reported shooting incident near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday, August 5.

It happened on Ualena Street around 5 p.m.

Details surrounding this incident are limited. But Honolulu EMS said they responded to the scene and reported that paramedics treated two patients. One man, 27, was sent to a trauma center in serious condition. He suffered an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

The second patient, a 29-year-old man, suffered a hand injury and is in stable condition. That man was transported to an emergency room.

Honolulu EMS also noted that there was a third patient, but was treated and transported by AMR. No details on that person.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

