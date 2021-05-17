Honolulu EMS looking to expand operation hours at two busy communities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu EMS is looking to expand hours of operation at two busy communities in Makiki and Ewa Beach.

The city made the announcement on Monday, May 17 as Mayor Rick Blangiardi honored EMS workers with a proclamation for National Emergency medical services week.

Officials announced that the Makiki and Ewa beach units will be staffed 24 hours a day starting in July. It had been operating 12 hours day. EMS says the move will help improve response time for all nearby units.

“Even more so in Ewa Beach when that ambulance is deep in Ewa Beach,” said Dr. Jim Ireland. Emergency Services Department director. “So when they go out of service at midnight the Makakilo unit has to come down to Ewa beach or the Waipahu unit.”

Additional staffing will be needed to expand the hours.

Ireland says there will be enough as more people are hired in the coming months.